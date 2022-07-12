Pre-season preview: Dartford FC vs. Millwall – team news and predicted XI for second friendly match

MILLWALL fans will get to see their team in action for the first time since May as they travel to Dartford for a pre-season friendly.

The Lions have already played their first match of pre-season, but it was held behind closed doors at Crystal Palace’s training complex. The Eagles ran out 5-4 winners, but three of Millwall’s four new signings found the back of the net, including a brace from Benik Afobe in his first match since returning to South London.

National League South side Dartford will be their next opponents, as they travel to Princes Park tonight for a 7:45pm kickoff. The Darts finished fourth in the sixth tier last season, an underwhelming result considering that they spent much of the campaign at the very top of the league. They ultimately lost to Chippenham Town in the play-off quarter-finals, crushing their promotion hopes at the very first hurdle.

The Kent-based club opted to sack manager Steve King after their disappointing collapse, appointing Alan Dowson as his replacement at the end of May. The former Woking boss will be taking charge of his second match against Millwall this evening.

Like the Lions, Dartford also played their first pre-season fixture on Saturday afternoon, losing 1-6 at home to League One outfit Charlton Athletic. The Darts did equalise late in the first half after Charlie Kirk’s opener, taking the sides in level at half time, but the Addicks overwhelmed their non-league opponents with five goals after the break.

Gary Rowett told NewsAtDen that tonight’s match would provide a different test to the one against Crystal Palace, but that he expects a similarly competitive match.

“I’d expect us to have a little bit more of the ball than we did against Crystal Palace, so we can work on different things. These games are always competitive because any team wants to show their fans what they’re about for the season and we know that Dartford will be no different.

“It’s a different type of game, and like I said, I think we can work on one or two slightly different things.”

The Millwall boss also explained that the players named in the starting lineup would get the chance to play most of the game, rather than having two teams playing in each half like they did on Saturday.

“We’ll have some of the young players on the bench to make sure that we’ve got cover in case anybody goes down injured,” Rowett explained.

“We’ll get a little bit of fatigue on purpose in the game, we’ll maybe start to lose a bit of energy towards the end. It might affect the result, but it’s not about that, it’s about us getting the match minutes in the legs and about us working to a prearranged formula over pre-season that we’ve done for quite a while.

“It’s all about being ready for the first game of the season, it’s not about winning every pre-season game and making it look like we’re going to win the league. It never happens like that.”

Tonight’s match will be the first of two friendlies taking place this week, with Millwall travelling to Essex to face Colchester United on Friday evening.

Possible Millwall starting XI: 5-2-1-2: Białkowski; Leonard, Cresswell, Cooper, A. Mitchell, Malone; B. Mitchell, Honeyman; Bennett; Burey, Bradshaw

Last meeting: Pre-season friendly (July 7, 2018): Dartford 0-5 Millwall (J. Wallace 5, 31, O’Brien 34, Romeo 36, Morison 44)

