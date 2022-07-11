Millwall boss believes fifth signing is imminent

GARY Rowett is confident that Millwall will announce another signing by the time they face Colchester United.

The Lions have two pre-season friendly matches this week, starting with a trip to Dartford on Tuesday evening before facing the U’s in Essex on Friday.

The Millwall boss told NewsAtDen that the club are still working hard to bring players in as soon as possible, and that he expects to have at least one new face in his squad by the time they visit the Colchester Community Stadium.

“It would be nice if we could. I think it’d be important to try, but that’s all we can do,” Rowett explained.

“We know what type of player we want, we know who we want to sign and it’s trying to get those players in as quickly as we can.

“But also there might have to be one or two areas where we might have to be patient to get the right player, so again it’s about finding a balance. It’s hard to know when that balance will be achieved.

“We’re working hard and I’m pretty sure we’ll have at least another signing in place by then.”

Millwall have signed four players so far this summer and have broken their transfer record to bring Zian Flemming to The Den from Eredivisie side Fortuna Sittard.

The Lions are one of a number of Championship clubs that have been linked with a move for Leeds United midfielder Jamie Shackleton.

Photo: NewsAtDen