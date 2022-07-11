Millwall boss on transfer market and new signings

GARY Rowett is adamant that Millwall’s transfer business isn’t over yet.

The Lions have made four signings so far this season and have broken their record transfer fee to bring Zian Flemming to The Den from Eredivisie side Fortuna Sittard.

Flemming, along with two of the club’s other summer arrivals, Benik Afobe and Charlie Cresswell, scored all four of Millwall’s goals in their first pre-season friendly against Crystal Palace. Fellow debutant George Honeyman also received widespread praise for his performance against the Eagles.

However, Rowett is keen to add some more names to his squad over the coming weeks, and told NewsAtDen what type of players he would be looking to recruit.

“There’s always going to be names mentioned and there’s always going to be people speculating about certain players publicly. I think for us, the easiest way of putting it is that we’re looking for players that can come in and help the team to be better. That means players who’ve played at Championship level and players who’ve played potentially at Premier League level.

“I think we’re trying to make that difference in the team, but of course we also want young players with hunger and desire to further their careers, that’s also important. We’ve got some very good targets, I won’t go into names of course, but when we sign them I think that people will see what we’re trying to do along with the other signings.”

Most of the names linked with the club are currently playing in the second tier, with a small handful plying their trade in either the Premier League or in League One. While the Millwall boss confirmed that he was looking to add Championship-quality players, he confirmed that the Lions are also looking at players playing in the lower end of the Football League too.

“I think when you have a recruitment team, they don’t specify which market we look in because we’d be cutting off our options,” Rowett explained. “We look at players that we think can either make us better in the short term or potentially develop and make us better long term.”

“I think we always have an eye on all of those markets. Every club looks at the European market, but of course with work permits it limits that a little bit. Every club looks at players that are not going to play for Premier League teams but have that quality, and of course, you’re going to look at the ones below, the younger ones that are up and coming.

“It’s less about names and more about who can make us better at some point in that contract length, that’s what we’re looking for. We’re a very good side, we’re quite an established Championship side now. I think what’s important is that we bring players in that can help us to push for those top positions.”

Photo: Millwall FC