Dartford vs Millwall – pre-season friendly live blog

WELCOME to NewsAtDen‘s live blog for tonight’s game between Dartford and Millwall.

The Lions travel to Princes Park in their second match of pre-season, having lost 5-4 to Crystal Palace at the Eagles’ training complex on Saturday afternoon.

Gary Rowett’s side will be keen to build on an impressive performance against the Eagles, while fans will be looking forward to seeing their side in action for the first time since May.

You can follow all the action from tonight’s friendly in our live blog below.