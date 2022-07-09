Millwall face Crystal Palace in first pre-season friendly

MILLWALL will face Crystal Palace in their first friendly match of pre-season, with kickoff at 1pm this afternoon.

The fixture will take place behind-closed-doors at the Eagles’ training complex in Beckenham, although fans will be able to stream the match on the club’s Millwall TV platform.

Patrick Vieira’s side finished 12th in the Premier League last season, recording their tied-highest finish since 2018. They also reached the semi-finals of the Emirates FA Cup but were beaten 2-0 by eventual runners-up Chelsea.

Palace’s road to Wembley saw them beat Millwall 2-0 at The Den in the third round of the competition in January 2022. The clash was the first South London Derby between the two sides in just under nine years as the Eagles have remained in the top flight since their promotion in 2013.

Today’s friendly match will be the first chance for Millwall fans to watch their new signings in action, with Zian Flemming, George Honeyman and Charlie Cresswell all likely to be handed their debuts. Benik Afobe is also set to feature for the first time since joining the Lions on a permanent basis.

Millwall boss Gary Rowett told NewsAtDen that the match will comprise of two 45 minute halves, with two different sides set to play in each half.

“I think you’ll see all the players that’ve trained with the first team group,” Rowett explained.

I think you’ll see two different groups, two mixed teams. I think the aim is to split the groups up so we have a level of competitiveness within those teams.

“There’s going to be some young players in both teams, we won’t go with one stronger team and one slightly weaker side, we’ll try and get them as evenly matched as possible.

“We’ll work on things, we’ll try and give players an opportunity. It might mean that one or two players find it difficult, but that’s what we’ve got to learn. It might be that one or two players do really well and end up doing better than we thought. So there’ll be a blend of new signings, established players and also some young players.

“I’m looking forward to the games. I’m not expecting to learn where we’re going to finish in the league on the back of the first 45 minutes, which I think unfortunately most fans will be looking at and judging instantly. But we’ve got to remember it’s the first game we’ve played and we’ve got three or four more games to play before the season starts.”

Millwall’s pre-season preparations will continue when they travel to National League South side Dartford next Tuesday, which will be the Lions’ first pre-season fixture with fans in attendance.

