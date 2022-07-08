Millwall aim to replace cancelled Watford friendly

MILLWALL are keen to find a new pre-season opponent after their friendly against Championship rivals Watford was cancelled.

The Lions were due to host Rob Edwards’ side on Tuesday 19th July as their penultimate game of their pre-season schedule, but the Hornets have since said that they would be unable to fulfil the fixture.

Both teams have since said that they are looking to find new opponents for that evening, although neither have offered an explanation as to why the scheduled friendly was cancelled in the first place.

Millwall manager Gary Rowett spoke to NewsAtDen about his disappointment that the game wouldn’t be taking place, but stressed that the club are working hard to organise a replacement friendly at The Den.

“We were really disappointed that it was cancelled for whatever reason, it’s nothing to do with me. But obviously when you’ve planned out a pre-season and a game of that level gets cancelled, especially as tickets were sold, it was disappointing for everyone.

“But we’re obviously working very hard at this stage to try and see if we can come up with a good alternative fixture, and when we find that, then I’m sure that we’ll let everyone know.

“That’s the aim. It was a fixture that was going to be very competitive for us, and to lose that is obviously not ideal. But we’re working hard, I don’t think it was anyone’s fault. Certainly as a club we wanted to play it, and we’re not quite sure why it was cancelled but it’s not really any of my business if I’m being honest.”

Rowett previously stated that the club were working to arrange a friendly against overseas opposition this summer, although those plans ultimately failed to materialise. It remains to be seen as to whether or not such a match could replace the cancelled fixture against Watford.

The Lions will play their first pre-season game tomorrow afternoon when they face Crystal Palace behind closed doors at the Eagles’ training ground.

Photo: Millwall FC