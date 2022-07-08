Millwall boss on Charlie Cresswell’s main strengths

CHARLIE Cresswell became Millwall’s fourth signing of the transfer window when he joined on a season-long loan from Leeds United on Monday.

Although Cresswell, 19, is considered to be one of the Whites’ best young talents, he has far less senior experience than any of the Lions’ other summer recruits.

Gary Rowett spoke to NewsAtDen to provide some insight as to why he brought the centre-back to The Den this summer.

“I think Leeds view him very highly indeed,” Rowett said.

“He’s obviously played for England U21s this summer as well, so I don’t think there’s too many times where we’ve managed to sign that calibre of young player. I think that shows where the club is going and how players are buying into where they think we can help them develop.

“He’s a bit of an all-rounder really. He’s very aggressive, he wants to be on the front foot and win things both on the floor and in the air. I think he can also play with a real level of composure and his passing range is excellent, so I think he’ll give us a little bit of something different.

“Of course, we’re also here to help him to learn where and when to defend with aggression and about different parts of the game, as well as to experience Championship football.

“I think it’s good for everybody, and he’s certainly a really exciting player for us to have.”

