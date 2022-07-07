Millwall provide update on new training ground

MILLWALL have formally submitted the planning application for their new training ground.

The Lions’ chief executive, Steve Kavanagh, confirmed that club had bought a “significant area of land” in Kent with a view to developing a new “high-end training complex” back in October 2021.

Following the conclusion of the 2021/22 season, plans were revealed for the site in West Kingsdown, and the club have since submitted an application for full planning permission to Sevenoaks District Council.

Millwall’s club statement explains that the proposed site “would bring the first team and Academy training operations together and provide new office space for club management, support staff, and an additional base for the Millwall Community Trust.”

Speaking to millwallfc.co.uk, Kavanagh explained that this application is “the most important step in the process so far”.

“So much work has gone into getting the club to this point and I’d like to thank everybody involved for their efforts in finalising the planning application.

“It is now with Sevenoaks Council to assess, and we will continue to provide all the necessary assistance and flexibility in ensuring the plans are the best they can be not just for the club, its players, and its staff, but for the entire local community. That has been our focus throughout and will continue to be so.”

Photo: Millwall FC