Gary Rowett’s new contract is Millwall’s best signing

MANY Millwall supporters were feeling incredibly frustrated with the club’s transfer activity as recently as two weeks ago.

The Lions were one of the last clubs to make their first move in the market, announcing the signing of Zian Flemming for a club-record fee of £1.7 million on 25th June. Benik Afobe and George Honeyman were brought in just three days later, while Charlie Cresswell’s arrival on loan from Leeds United confirmed within the following week.

The mood in Bermondsey suddenly improved tenfold. The blow felt from the departure of Jed Wallace to West Brom earlier in the window was suddenly nullified. But arguably the club’s biggest move of the summer had nothing to do with any new arrivals at all.

On 2nd July, Millwall announced that manager Gary Rowett had signed a new long-term contract to remain at The Den after leading the Lions to a ninth-place finish last season.

Impressively, this isn’t even the best finish that Rowett has achieved during his time in South London. In 2019/20, he guided them to eighth in the Championship after taking over from Neil Harris early in the campaign.

What this shows is a high level of consistency, which is exactly what Millwall have needed since winning promotion from League One in 2017. Making that jump from the third tier to the Championship can prove to be incredibly difficult. For example, Rotherham United have won promotion three times from League One since 2018 but have yet to survive a single season in the division above.

Although Millwall dipped close to the relegation zone in 2019, they have otherwise competed in the top half of the table in every single season. Given that the club are operating on one of the smaller budgets in the division, this has to be considered as a huge achievement.

Luton Town are often the team that spring to mind when talking about clubs punching above their weight. After winning promotion from League One in 2019, the Hatters have massively improved in each of their three Championship campaigns. Last season, they secured a playoff place on the final day, helping manager Nathan Jones to win the Manager of the Season award.

There’s no reason why Rowett shouldn’t be held in the same regard, albeit that Millwall are yet to make that next step in securing a top six finish. It explains why the likes of Watford and Queens Park Rangers were linked with him at the back end of last season, which further emphasises how important this new contract extension is.

The same can be said about his impact on new signings. The Lions were in need of a busy summer transfer window after a number of players departed in recent weeks, and while it may have taken the club longer than expected, they’ve managed to bring four new players to The Den in less than two weeks.

Zian Flemming, for example, told NewsAtDen that the Millwall boss played a major part in his decision to move to South London, praising him for taking time out during his summer holidays to have a video call with the Dutchman ahead of his transfer. George Honeyman also lauded Rowett for how he convinced the midfielder to join the club, claiming that he “loved everything” he was told about signing for the Lions.

While on the surface these may seem like mundane day-to-day tasks during the summer transfer window, Rowett’s influence has certainly helped Millwall land some of their bigger targets ahead of their rivals.

Almost every player has bought into the project that he’s hoping to see through, and the board have subsequently backed him financially in the transfer market and by offering him a new contract. There’s a positive vibe emanating from The Den, as well as a sense of optimism that the club can now make that next step.

