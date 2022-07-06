Millwall youngster joins Bath City on loan

MILLWALL youngster Joe Wright has joined National League South outfit Bath City on loan.

Wright, 21, had his first loan spell in 2019/20 when he joined now defunct non-league side Walton Casuals. A temporary stint at Cray Wanderers would follow, with his deal extended for the entire 2021/22 campaign after a string of impressive performances.

The Lions now consider the goalkeeper to be ready to make the step up to the National League system after becoming a regular for their under 23s team. He’ll join up with Jerry Gill’s side ahead of their pre-season friendly against Colchester United.

Bath finished 18th in the National League South last season, finishing nine points above the relegation zone.

Wright is yet to make a senior appearance for Millwall, and will be hoping that a strong campaign at Tiverton Park may be enough to earn himself an opportunity in pre-season next year.

Photo: Millwall FC