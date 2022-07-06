Wednesday, July 6, 2022
Latest:

newsatden.co.uk

Breaking Millwall News, Transfers and Interviews

News 

Millwall youngster joins Bath City on loan

Alex Jones

MILLWALL youngster Joe Wright has joined National League South outfit Bath City on loan.

Wright, 21, had his first loan spell in 2019/20 when he joined now defunct non-league side Walton Casuals. A temporary stint at Cray Wanderers would follow, with his deal extended for the entire 2021/22 campaign after a string of impressive performances.

The Lions now consider the goalkeeper to be ready to make the step up to the National League system after becoming a regular for their under 23s team. He’ll join up with Jerry Gill’s side ahead of their pre-season friendly against Colchester United.

Bath finished 18th in the National League South last season, finishing nine points above the relegation zone.

Wright is yet to make a senior appearance for Millwall, and will be hoping that a strong campaign at Tiverton Park may be enough to earn himself an opportunity in pre-season next year.

Photo: Millwall FC

 

News at Den readers – how you can help support us

News at Den brings you up-to-date Millwall news, interviews and opinion throughout the year. It is created by the team which also produces Southwark News, the only independent paid-for local newspaper in London, and one of just a handful in the whole country. 

Will you help support us to continue creating our independent sports journalism? We’re not part of a huge media group, just a small business with a passion to bring you great stories. Your support will mean we can continue to do this.

You can help by giving as little as £5 - and it only takes a minute.

Support News at Den