George Honeyman hoping to impress Millwall fans

GEORGE Honeyman is one of Millwall’s four new recruits so far this summer, and the midfielder is keen to impress the fans as soon as he makes his debut.

Honeyman, 27, is a versatile player who’s featured in a number of different positions throughout his career so far. While he says that he prefers playing as a central midfielder, he’s regularly started in a more advanced role while also playing on the wing for his previous club, Hull City.

“It’s a tricky one because I played in a lot of different formations in the last few years,” Honeyman told NewsAtDen.

“I think my favourite is as a number eight with one sitter and two midfielders ahead of me. But to be honest, I’m not fussed, stick me on the pitch and I’ll play anywhere.

“As a midfielder, I like to do a bit of everything. I like to set up goals, score goals, get in the box, get back tackling. You’ve got to be all-action these days in the Championship, and I like to think I can do a bit of everything.”

An all-action midfielder is exactly what many Millwall supporters have craved since the summer transfer window opened, and Honeyman is hoping to gain the backing of the supporters early on in his Lions career.

“I wear my heart on my sleeve and I give it everything in every game. I’ve done that since I was a kid and hopefully me and the fans will have a good relationship, and I’ll try and do them justice every time I put on a Millwall shirt.

“I had a really good relationship with the Hull fans because of my attitude towards the game, and hopefully I can build a similar one with the Millwall fans here. I think everyone respects players who’re hard-working and leave it all out there. I’d like to think that’s the minimum I’m going to do.”

Photo: Millwall FC