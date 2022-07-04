Tuesday, July 5, 2022
Latest:

newsatden.co.uk

Breaking Millwall News, Transfers and Interviews

News 

Charlie Cresswell joins Millwall on loan from Leeds

Alex Jones

MILLWALL have announced that Charlie Cresswell has joined the club on a season-long loan.

Cresswell, 19, is a product of Leeds United’s academy and has spent his entire career so far at Elland Road. The defender made his Premier League debut against West Ham in September 2021 and has since played five matches in the top flight.

The Lions were keen to sign a centre-back this summer after the departure of club captain Alex Pearce, while Daniel Ballard returned to parent club Arsenal before being sold to Sunderland last week.

The England U21 international had a medical this morning and will join up with the rest of the squad at Calmont Road after returning from their pre-season training camp in Ireland.

Cresswell has become Millwall’s fourth signing of the summer transfer window after Zian Flemming, George Honeyman and Benik Afobe.

Photo: Millwall FC

News at Den readers – how you can help support us

News at Den brings you up-to-date Millwall news, interviews and opinion throughout the year. It is created by the team which also produces Southwark News, the only independent paid-for local newspaper in London, and one of just a handful in the whole country. 

Will you help support us to continue creating our independent sports journalism? We’re not part of a huge media group, just a small business with a passion to bring you great stories. Your support will mean we can continue to do this.

You can help by giving as little as £5 - and it only takes a minute.

Support News at Den