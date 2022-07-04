Charlie Cresswell joins Millwall on loan from Leeds

MILLWALL have announced that Charlie Cresswell has joined the club on a season-long loan.

Cresswell, 19, is a product of Leeds United’s academy and has spent his entire career so far at Elland Road. The defender made his Premier League debut against West Ham in September 2021 and has since played five matches in the top flight.

The Lions were keen to sign a centre-back this summer after the departure of club captain Alex Pearce, while Daniel Ballard returned to parent club Arsenal before being sold to Sunderland last week.

The England U21 international had a medical this morning and will join up with the rest of the squad at Calmont Road after returning from their pre-season training camp in Ireland.

Cresswell has become Millwall’s fourth signing of the summer transfer window after Zian Flemming, George Honeyman and Benik Afobe.

