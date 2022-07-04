Monday, July 4, 2022
Millwall defender linked with move to London rivals

DANNY McNamara has been linked with a transfer to Queens Park Rangers.

McNamara, 23, has just one year remaining on his current contract and would be able to leave for free next next summer if an extension cannot be agreed.

West London Sport have reported that QPR would look to bring him to Loftus Road this summer should he reject a new contract offer at The Den.

The Lions will be desperate to keep McNamara, who represents the club’s only out-and-out right wing-back after the departure of Mahlon Romeo to Championship rivals Cardiff City. However, Ryan Leonard, a natural midfielder, has been able to cover this position when required.

On the other hand, the Rs will be looking to replace defender Moses Odubajo, who played 28 Championship games last season before departing at the end of his contract.

McNamara won NewsAtDen’s 2021/22 Millwall Player of the Year award.

