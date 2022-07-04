Millwall manager on forward as Rangers close in

Monday, July 4, 2022
GARY Rowett is disappointed that Millwall’s efforts in bringing Zak Lovelace through their academy look like they won’t pay off for the first team.

Lovelace, now 16, made his debut as a 15-year-old against Coventry City (above) last season, becoming the second-youngest senior player in the club’s history.

Despite his age, Lovelace has excelled for the under-23s, demonstrating pace and power beyond his years as well as good technical ability.

Millwall wanted to keep one of the brightest talents they have had in years, but reports from Scotland across the summer have named Glasgow Rangers as Lovelace’s likeliest destination.

The latest is from The Athletic’s Rangers reporter, Jordan Campbell, who wrote that the club are set to clinch a deal worth around £100,000.

Rowett was asked about losing the forward.

“Obviously he hasn’t signed a contract yet. At the moment if another club comes in that’s something we’ll find out. It’s out of our hands, really,” Rowett said.

Millwall forward Zak Lovelace in action against Middlesbrough

“We want him to stay, we’ve always wanted him to stay but sometimes different driving forces means that doesn’t happen.

“We’ll wait and see how that plays out.

“It would be a shame because he’s obviously a player that has come through the academy, they’ve worked hard with him, put in lots of hours and you want to see that come to fruition if possible.”

