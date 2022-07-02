Saturday, July 2, 2022
Millwall manager extends Lions contract

MILLWALL have agreed a new contract with manager Gary Rowett. 

Rowett took over from Neil Harris in October 2019 and has led the Lions to eighth, 11th and ninth in the Championship in his three seasons.

Former Derby and Stoke boss Rowett is determined to challenge for promotion to the Premier League and the club have been ambitious this summer, breaking their transfer record on Zian Flemming.

Rowett was linked with Watford and QPR earlier this summer but he told NewsAtDen he had no intention of walking away from the project at Millwall.

Rowett, his staff and squad flew back today from their training camp in Ireland and will resume pre-season preparations at Calmont Road next week.

Rowett will hope he has another summer signing to work with then, with the Lions set to confirm a loan deal for 19-year-old Leeds United centre-back Charlie Cresswell after a medical.

