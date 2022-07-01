Millwall forward on turning down Club Brugge

BENIK Afobe revealed his decision not to sign for Belgian side Club Brugge was based on family reasons.

Afobe, 29, travelled to Belgium last week and was on the verge of joining a side that is in the 2022-23 Champions League group stage.

But news emerged last Friday that the transfer was not going ahead and Millwall, who had been in dialogue with Afobe throughout the summer, moved quickly to fend off other Championship interest to sign the forward on a one-year deal from Stoke City.

Afobe said there were “honest” conversations with the Lions after last season as he made it clear he wanted to explore his options.

Afobe was pleased Millwall manager Gary Rowett hadn’t gone out and signed another striker when it looked like the Lions’ top-scorer in 2021-22 had opted for a move elsewhere.

Afobe explained his thinking over the summer as he revealed how close he was to moving overseas for the second time in his career after a previous spell in Turkey.

“There’s no secret that they were interested in me. It did bring some interest to me and my family,” Afobe told NewsAtDen from the club’s training camp in Ireland this week.

“I went out there and did my medical, which was fine. I saw the facilities, there’s great facilities there, it’s a Champions League club.

“But, you know, with young children at the moment and a few things here and there, it wasn’t right for my family right now.

“When I came back here I was absolutely delighted anyway. I knew that I was going to be moving on from Stoke, I wanted to be 100 per cent that I was making the right decision. I’m happy that I’ve done that now.

“I spoke to the manager, I spoke to my team-mates after the season and during the off-season and it was always in the back of my mind that I was going to be back. I’m from London.

“Obviously I spoke to other managers and other clubs just to see what was going on. I’ve got a future to think about, I’ve got a family to think about.

“For me, once I’d decided everything and how happy I was and how much belief the club have in me and how much belief I have in the club, I just thought it was the right fit.

“I’ve got great relationships with every single person at this club, from the dinner lady to the manager and the owners. I speak to everybody, they have a lot of respect for me and I have a lot of respect for them.

“The door was never shut. I’d been in contact with many people at the club. It was just honest chat. I was going to see what was there for me. Full respect to the manager for half-waiting for me before going and signing another forward.

“He waited for me and my way of showing my repaying is by trying to score as many goals as I can and trying to help us finish higher than we did last season.”

Image: Millwall FC