Millwall boss understood fans were ‘frustrated’

MILLWALL manager Gary Rowett understood that supporters may have been getting “frustrated” at the lack of transfer activity up until last week, but the boss emphasised it’s vital to “hold your nerve” to get the right deals through.

A number of Championship clubs had made moves in the transfer market – Cardiff, for example, had signed seven players before the Lions had brought in anyone. Millwall had also lost Jed Wallace on a free transfer to West Bromwich Albion.

But Millwall started their summer activity with a bang when they broke their transfer record for just the third time in over 30 years with the £1.7million acquisition of Dutch attacking midfielder Zian Flemming last weekend.

The Lions then followed that up with the double-signing of striker Benik Afobe and midfielder George Honeyman earlier this week.

Next week is set to start with another priority transfer, a loan deal for exciting prospect Charlie Cresswell, a replacement for Daniel Ballard who signed for Sunderland on Thursday.

Such is the nature and extremes of emotion connected with supporting your club, it has swung Lions fans from thinking a relegation battle was the reality to dreaming about a Premier League challenge.

Rowett isn’t on social media but he understands there is that emotion, and he was confident that deals would start falling into place.

“It’s hard as a manager because people tell you and you can sense people getting a little bit frustrated,” Rowett said.

“When you’re in it and you know what’s happening you’ve got to hold your nerve. You’ve got to almost let that outside noise go on knowing that the fans will be happy when we start making signings.

“I’m pleased it’s starting to move forward, I’m pleased it’s given them something to be excited about. Hopefully they can also see what good signings we’re making.

“Breaking the club record in Zian Flemming and showing the ambition that we’ve shown in the other signings also, it’s an exciting time.”

Meanwhile, Rowett, his staff and squad are into the last day of their training camp in Cork. The players will have dinner tonight when the new signings will have to go through their dreaded initiation songs at the end of a tough week of double training sessions on the pitches and gym sessions.

Rowett added: “The players come back in good shape, a lot of them now go on holiday and go to performance centres to do a little bit of work.

“The players have already had a programme that they’ve been following over the summer. I think the days of players coming back in unfit have certainly changed in my time.”

