Millwall close to deal for Leeds United defender

MILLWALL have agreed a deal to sign centre-back Charlie Cresswell on a season-long loan from Leeds United.

Cresswell, 19, will have a medical next week and if all goes to plan will link up with the Lions squad when they are back at Calmont Road to continue their pre-season work.

Millwall head into the last day of their training camp in Ireland tomorrow and will return to south London on Saturday.

The Lions had targeted a centre-back this summer, after the departures of club skipper Alex Pearce and Daniel Ballard.

Ballard was first-choice on the right side of a back three last season, impressing with his aggression and ability on the ball. Millwall were open to another move for Ballard, but he joined Sunderland this week on a permanent deal from Arsenal.

Creswell has made seven senior appearances for Leeds and is regarded as a bright prospect for the future. He has impressed with his physicality and ability on the ball.

Millwall have already signed Zian Flemming, George Honeyman and Benik Afobe this summer.

