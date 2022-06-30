Millwall manager on Honeyman and ‘more to do’

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett has explained how he sees new midfield signing George Honeyman fitting into the team.

Honeyman and Benik Afobe flew out to Millwall’s training camp at Fota Island, Cork, after passing their medicals on Monday.

Honeyman wore the No.10 shirt for Hull City last season and scored in their 2-1 win over Millwall, one of four goals in 2021-22.

Honeyman said in his first club interview that he joined Millwall to try to get to the Premier League.

Rowett’s preferred formation for most of his tenure since October 2019 has been five in defence, with variations in front of that including a front three with two wide players, two up front and an attacking midfielder, or three in central midfield.

Rowett was asked what Honeyman’s best position is.

“I think he’s a little bit of everything,” Rowett said. “He’s played in a midfield two, he’s played as a 10, he’s played in a front three.

“There are lots of different options, we’ve got a little bit of flexibility in there. Zian [Flemming] can play as a 10 and can also play in a front two.

“We need to have the ability in games to change things, we need to have the ability in different types of games against different types of opponents to play different ways. We also need to have fierce competition within the group to push us on.

“George knows the Championship. He’s a great character – everyone you speak to says what a top guy he is. He’s got great energy on the pitch and you saw last season he can pop up with goals and set goals up.

“At 27, I think he’s in the prime of his football career and a fabulous signing for us.”

Millwall are far from finished in the transfer window this summer as they aim for, ideally, another centre-back, wing-backs and another attacker.

Rowett added: “We want players that are hungry and are coming in to kick on at different stages of their careers.

“For us at the moment, to get options like that into the building, I’ve been really pleased with our window so far.

“But we’ve got more work to do, of course.”

Image: Millwall FC