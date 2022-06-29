Millwall end interest in Scotland international

MILLWALL have ended their interest in Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson.
The Lions made multiple bids across the summer and a deal had been agreed in principle with the Scottish Premiership side.
But NewsAtDen has been told that the Lions have moved on from Ferguson to other targets.
Scotland international Ferguson has interest from Serie A and appears to be keen to explore those options.
Image: Millwall FC
