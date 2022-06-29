Millwall again linked with move for Senegal forward

MILLWALL are being credited with renewed interest in forward Pape Habib Gueye.

Senegalese forward Gueye was on the Lions’ list of transfer targets in January.

Gueye plays for Belgian top-flight side K.V. Kortrijk and scored five times in 16 games before injury ended his season in December.

The website Football Insider has claimed that Millwall and Watford are monitoring the striker, who returned from his lay-off with two goals in a recent friendly.

Gueye was rated at around £1.5million in January and still has two years left to run on his current contract. He has scored 11 goals in 33 league starts for Kortrijk since joining from Norwegian side Aalesunds FK in 2020.

Millwall have been busy bolstering their attacking ranks in the last week. Zian Flemming arrived for a club-record fee from Dutch club Fortuna Sittard, where he was in double-figures for goals in consecutive seasons.

That was followed by the double announcement of George Honeyman from Hull City and Benik Afobe’s return from Stoke City.

Afobe was Millwall’s top-scorer last season with 13 goals, while Honeyman hit the back of the net four times in 2021-22.

The Lions need to replace the goals and goal involvements of Jed Wallace, who left this summer to join West Bromwich Albion on a free transfer.

Image: Millwall FC