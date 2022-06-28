Tuesday, June 28, 2022
Latest:

newsatden.co.uk

Breaking Millwall News, Transfers and Interviews

News 

Millwall target Leeds United centre-back

Staff

MILLWALL are being linked with a move for Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell. 

The Lions want a centre-back this summer and have been interested in Daniel Ballard, who spent 2021-22 on loan at The Den from Arsenal.

Cresswell is on the club’s list of targets, and the Football Insider are reporting that Millwall are in talks to take the 19-year-old on a season-long deal.

Cresswell, who has six England under-21 caps, made six senior appearances for the Whites last season, starting one Premier League game, a 2-1 defeat at home to West Ham.

Gary Rowett’s squad are currently in Ireland on a week-long training camp.

Image: Millwall FC 

News at Den readers – how you can help support us

News at Den brings you up-to-date Millwall news, interviews and opinion throughout the year. It is created by the team which also produces Southwark News, the only independent paid-for local newspaper in London, and one of just a handful in the whole country. 

Will you help support us to continue creating our independent sports journalism? We’re not part of a huge media group, just a small business with a passion to bring you great stories. Your support will mean we can continue to do this.

You can help by giving as little as £5 - and it only takes a minute.

Support News at Den

Staff

(@NewsAtDen)