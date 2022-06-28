Millwall target Leeds United centre-back

MILLWALL are being linked with a move for Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell.

The Lions want a centre-back this summer and have been interested in Daniel Ballard, who spent 2021-22 on loan at The Den from Arsenal.

Cresswell is on the club’s list of targets, and the Football Insider are reporting that Millwall are in talks to take the 19-year-old on a season-long deal.

Cresswell, who has six England under-21 caps, made six senior appearances for the Whites last season, starting one Premier League game, a 2-1 defeat at home to West Ham.

Gary Rowett’s squad are currently in Ireland on a week-long training camp.

Image: Millwall FC