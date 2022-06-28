Millwall clinch deal for Benik Afobe from Stoke

BENIK Afobe has returned to Millwall from Stoke City on a one-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Afobe, 29, had one more year left on his Potters contract but is back in south London for a third spell at The Den.

Former Wolves and AFC Bournemouth forward Afobe was the Lions’ top-scorer last season with 13 goals in all competitions.

Afobe was set to move to Belgian side Club Bruges last week but that transfer broke down at the last moment.

Afobe has joined his team-mates at their training camp in Ireland this week.

Image: Millwall FC