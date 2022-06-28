Tuesday, June 28, 2022
Latest:

newsatden.co.uk

Breaking Millwall News, Transfers and Interviews

News 

Millwall clinch deal for Benik Afobe from Stoke

Staff

BENIK Afobe has returned to Millwall from Stoke City on a one-year deal for an undisclosed fee.  

Afobe, 29, had one more year left on his Potters contract but is back in south London for a third spell at The Den.

Former Wolves and AFC Bournemouth forward Afobe was the Lions’ top-scorer last season with 13 goals in all competitions.

Afobe was set to move to Belgian side Club Bruges last week but that transfer broke down at the last moment.

Afobe has joined his team-mates at their training camp in Ireland this week.

Image: Millwall FC 

News at Den readers – how you can help support us

News at Den brings you up-to-date Millwall news, interviews and opinion throughout the year. It is created by the team which also produces Southwark News, the only independent paid-for local newspaper in London, and one of just a handful in the whole country. 

Will you help support us to continue creating our independent sports journalism? We’re not part of a huge media group, just a small business with a passion to bring you great stories. Your support will mean we can continue to do this.

You can help by giving as little as £5 - and it only takes a minute.

Support News at Den

Staff

(@NewsAtDen)