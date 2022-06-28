Tuesday, June 28, 2022
Millwall confirm midfielder signing from Hull City

MILLWALL have confirmed that they have signed George Honeyman from Hull City. 

Honeyman, 27, becomes the Lions’ second signing of the summer after the acquisition of Zian Flemming from Fortuna Sittard.

Honeyman is an attacking midfielder and wore the No.10 jersey last season. He scored for Hull in their 2-1 win against Millwall in November on his 100th appearance for the club.

The former Sunderland player has made 196 career starts and scored 26 goals.

Honeyman, who has joined on a long-term deal for an undisclosed fee, has linked up with his new team-mates at their training camp in Ireland.

