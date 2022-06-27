Millwall to sign George Honeyman from Hull City

MILLWALL are set to sign George Honeyman from Championship rivals Hull City.

Honeyman, 27, joined the Tigers in 2019 from boyhood club Sunderland. He’s since made 127 appearances for them in three seasons, including a League One promotion-winning campaign in 2020/21.

NewsAtDen exclusively reported last week that Millwall wanted to bring Honeyman to The Den this summer, and the Lions have since agreed a deal with Hull to sign the midfielder on a permanent basis. He is set to have a medical on Monday morning and if the move is finalised he will fly to Ireland to join the club’s training camp.

Honeyman will become Gary Rowett’s second signing of the summer after Zian Flemming completed his move from Fortuna Sittard on Saturday morning for a club-record transfer fee.

The Millwall boss previously told NewsAtDen that he was looking to make “three or four” signings that could immediately feature for the starting line-up, and that the money would be there to bring them to The Den before the start of the upcoming campaign.

Photo: Millwall FC