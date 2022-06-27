Monday, June 27, 2022
Latest:

newsatden.co.uk

Breaking Millwall News, Transfers and Interviews

News 

Millwall to sign George Honeyman from Hull City

Alex Jones

MILLWALL are set to sign George Honeyman from Championship rivals Hull City.

Honeyman, 27, joined the Tigers in 2019 from boyhood club Sunderland. He’s since made 127 appearances for them in three seasons, including a League One promotion-winning campaign in 2020/21.

NewsAtDen exclusively reported last week that Millwall wanted to bring Honeyman to The Den this summer, and the Lions have since agreed a deal with Hull to sign the midfielder on a permanent basis. He is set to have a medical on Monday morning and if the move is finalised he will fly to Ireland to join the club’s training camp.

Honeyman will become Gary Rowett’s second signing of the summer after Zian Flemming completed his move from Fortuna Sittard on Saturday morning for a club-record transfer fee.

The Millwall boss previously told NewsAtDen that he was looking to make “three or four” signings that could immediately feature for the starting line-up, and that the money would be there to bring them to The Den before the start of the upcoming campaign.

Photo: Millwall FC

News at Den readers – how you can help support us

News at Den brings you up-to-date Millwall news, interviews and opinion throughout the year. It is created by the team which also produces Southwark News, the only independent paid-for local newspaper in London, and one of just a handful in the whole country. 

Will you help support us to continue creating our independent sports journalism? We’re not part of a huge media group, just a small business with a passion to bring you great stories. Your support will mean we can continue to do this.

You can help by giving as little as £5 - and it only takes a minute.

Support News at Den