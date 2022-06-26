Burnley drop out of the race for Millwall target

BURNLEY have reportedly dropped out of the race to sign Daniel Ballard from Arsenal.

Vincent Kompany’s side agreed a deal with the Gunners to sign Ballard, 22, who spent last season on loan at Millwall.

The Clarets had fought off significant interest from other clubs and had arranged a medical for the centre-back, but The Athletic have claimed that the move broke down because personal terms couldn’t be agreed.

Alan Nixon of The Sun has reported that Burnley are now closer to bringing in other transfer targets, while Millwall, Blackpool and Sunderland are all still in the race to sign the Northern Ireland international.

Nixon previously reported that Ballard had been convinced to move to Turf Moor because of Kompany, who guided Manchester City to four Premier League titles during his illustrious playing career.

Earlier in the summer, Millwall boss Gary Rowett confirmed that he was interested in bringing Ballard back to The Den, but told NewsAtDen that it was key to negotiate the “right price” for the defender

The Lions announced the signing of Zian Flemming from Fortuna Sittard yesterday morning for a club-record £1.7 million transfer fee. The attacking midfielder became the club’s first signing of the transfer window.

Photo: Millwall FC