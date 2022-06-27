Millwall boss on pre-season and tactical tweaks

MILLWALL’s pre-season preparations are now underway, with the new season due to start in just under five weeks.

The Lions will fly out to Ireland later today where they’ll host a short training camp at Fota Island Resort in Cork.

Gary Rowett’s side will then play three friendly matches upon their return to South London in July, starting with away games at Dartford and Colchester United before hosting Ipswich Town a week before the start of upcoming Championship campaign.

Speaking to NewsAtDen, the Millwall boss explained why those three opponents were chosen for their pre-season preparations.

“The aim is always to build up the challenge and have different tests within there. Ideally you want to start at non-league and build all the way up to Premier League or equivalent opposition.

“It’s not just about playing games and winning games, it’s more about the conditioning of the players and about working tactically in different games.

“We’ve got a nice blend of those and a pretty robust training programme within that. In some of the games, the players will be fatigued on purpose because that’s part of the physical programme.”

Much of the preparation will actually be off the pitch, as Rowett is keen to make tactical changes ahead of the new campaign. Millwall spent much of last season playing with a back five, and the Lions manager is keen to persevere with his preferred formation.

“We found a system that we think really works for us, but we’ve got to improve to stay where we are.

“There’s teams that have won promotion from this division playing a five, there’s teams who’ve won the Champions League playing a five and there’s teams who’ve won the World Cup playing a five.

“It’s how you play that five, and our challenge is to improve it. We’re always flexible to change, last season we played 5-2-1-2 a lot more, so we had a tweak on that 5-2-3 system. We flipped to a four in different games to chase it.

“You start off with the basics of what you want to do, which I think will be the five. But what we need is more options within that five so we can change during games. That’s the key, we’re not going to go gung ho every game because it’s all about balance in football.”

What effect that’ll have on next season’s results remains to be seen, but Rowett is optimistic that Millwall can finally bridge the gap to the playoff places if their summer recruitment is good enough.

“To a certain degree, I think we’ll see more of the same but we need to improve in certain areas. Most of our success so far has been built on very strong, aggressive, defensive foundations. We’re the type of team and type of club where we have to have that competitive nature about us, we have to be a team that’s really difficult to play against.

“We want to try and move the team down a slightly different route where we can attack with a few more numbers and a little bit more incision and quality. We have to stay true to how we want to play, but we need to improve that.

“We’ve finished just outside the top six previously, and everyone knows that the aim is to try and get in that top six. So to do that, we need to bring some different players in with different attributes, and we need to continue to strengthen the squad in a similar way to last year.”

Millwall will start this season at home to Stoke City on 30th July before heading to Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United the following Saturday. The Lions have also been drawn away to Cambridge United in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Photo: Millwall FC