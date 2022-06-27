Exclusive: One last match for a Millwall legend

TEDDY Sheringham is no stranger to breaking records, even 14 years after his retirement.

The Millwall legend spent almost two decades as the Lions’ all-time top scorer, having found the back of the net 111 times across his eight year stint at The Den that lasted from 1983 to 1991.

But despite having three Premier League titles and a Champions League winner’s medal, the former England international hasn’t been afraid to step back onto the pitch for a good cause

Sheringham, now 56, started for the England team in Soccer Aid 2022, playing 30 minutes at the London Stadium in front of more than 54,000 fans.

“It was absolutely brilliant. It’s probably one of the best things I’ve been involved in for many years,” Sheringham told NewsAtDen.

“The whole feeling was all about what we’re there for, to earn money for UNICEF and help the children around the world. To be part of it was just a lovely feeling.

“It’s unlike any other football match you’re involved in because there’s no animosity, there’s no cheering for the other team or trying to put the other team down.

“It’s just a loving feeling all the way around, and I can’t tell you how emotional it was and how much everybody loved it, from the players to the celebs to the people working behind the scenes. It was just something truly memorable to be involved in.”

This year’s event raised more than £15 million for charity, the highest amount ever achieved by a SoccerAid match.

However, after a 25-year professional career and a number of charity appearances post-retirement, Sheringham says that he’s finally ready to hang up his boots for the last time.

“First and foremost, you want to try and put on a show so you’re not remembered for being an old fart who can’t get about the pitch anymore!

“I played in it when I was 44, 46 and 48 I think, now I’m 56 it’s a little bit too much for me. The body just can’t hold up anymore.

“I had a dodgy knee going into the game and ended up coming off because my calves were being stretched to high heaven. I lasted half-an-hour but I’m delighted that I was involved.

“I’ve said no more, this is my last SoccerAid and what a great one to be involved in.”

While Sheringham is perhaps best remembered for his involvement in Manchester United’s golden generation, he hasn’t forgotten where he started his career

“I still follow them, but I don’t get back over there much. My son’s still playing so I go and watch him as much as I can.

“It shows you what good management does. It does help if you’ve got good players, without a doubt, but if you’ve got a good manager who can get everybody on side and rowing in the same direction, then you’ve got a chance.

“We definitely did that all those years ago, and it seems like they’re doing that now.”