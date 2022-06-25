Millwall confirm Zian Flemming signing

MILLWALL have announced the signing of Zian Flemming for a club-record fee of £1.7 million.

Flemming, 23, had been linked with a move away from Fortuna Sittard for a number of months.

The Lions originally attempted to bring him to The Den in January, but saw their bid rejected by the Dutch club. Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield Town were also interested in acquiring his services earlier in the year.

With last season’s top scorer Benik Afobe returning to parent club Stoke City and Jed Wallace joining West Brom on a free transfer, Millwall were in desperate need of adding some extra firepower to their attack.

The Dutchman found the back of the net 25 times in 62 games for Fortuna Sittard while also providing 11 assists. Lions boss Gary Rowett will be hoping that he can transfer his impressive form in the Eredivisie to the Championship next season.

It remains to be seen as to where the attacking midfielder will fit into Millwall’s side, as he’s also capable of playing up front or out wide. Rowett previously told NewsAtDen that he was keen to recruit versatile players who can cover multiple positions in the team.

Flemming becomes Millwall’s first signing of the summer and the most expensive player in the club’s history, costing £1.7 million. The previous record holder was Ryan Leonard, who joined the Lions from Sheffield United for £1.5 million in 2019.

Photo: Millwall FC