Millwall set to break transfer record for Flemming

MILLWALL are set to sign Zian Flemming from Fortuna Sittard, pending the completion of a successful medical.

Flemming, 23, came through Ajax’s youth academy before joining PEC Zwolle in 2018. A loan spell at NEC Nijmegen would follow soon after before moving to Fortuna Sittard in 2020.

The attacking midfielder played 33 games for the Limburg-based side last season, scoring 12 goals and providing seven assists. The Dutchman is a natural #10, but is also capable of playing in a deeper role or as a striker.

Millwall attempted to bring him to The Den in the January transfer window, but saw their bid rejected. The player himself spoke went on to admit that he was keen to make the move to Bermondsey. Nottingham Forest were also reportedly interested in signing the player.

Flemming is set to become Millwall’s first signing of the summer transfer window for a fee that could rise to £2.5 million, which would shatter the Lions’ current transfer record.

Gary Rowett told NewsAtDen that he would push the board this summer and that there could be some some “unusual fees”.

