Five key games that could decide Millwall’s season

MILLWALL’s fixture list has finally been released, allowing fans to start planning for the upcoming Championship season.

On top of that, the Lions found out that they would travel to League One outfit Cambridge United in the first round of Carabao Cup, setting up a replay of last season’s second round tie.

There are a number of big games that fans will be looking forward to, but here’s five matches that could end up playing a defining role in the outcome Millwall’s entire campaign.

Millwall vs Stoke – 30th July 2022

It might be stating the obvious, but Millwall’s opening day fixture is possibly their most important one of 2022/23.

Winning your first match sets the tone for the rest of the season. Sides who lose their first game, or start their season with a run of defeats, often see their confidence obliterated before they can even get out of the blocks.

It’ll be the fans’ first chance to see their side in competitive action, and also pits Gary Rowett up against his former side. Stoke supporters weren’t overly keen on the current Millwall boss during his time at the Bet365 Stadium, and he might feel that he has a point to prove against the Potters when they meet at the end of next month.

Millwall vs QPR – 14th September 2022

With seven London clubs playing Premier League football next season, Millwall will only have one local derby in 2022/23. The Lions will host Michael Beale’s side quite early on in the season, and it could end up being a huge match for both teams.

Like Millwall, QPR will be hoping to go one step further next season in securing a top six finish. With that in mind, beating the Rs at The Den could be crucial for Gary Rowett’s side next season if they’re to finally bridge the gap to the playoffs.

The Lions’ home record in 2021/22 was staggeringly good, and they’ll stand a good chance of securing local bragging rights if they can replicate that form in SE16 next season

Preston North End vs Millwall – 12th November 2022

In theory, Millwall’s trip up to Preston isn’t a standout fixture on the calendar this season. However, with the World Cup taking place in the winter this year, 12th November 2022 marks the Lions’ final match before an extended month-long international break.

Regardless of what happens in the season before this date, Millwall’s trip to Lancashire will likely be the lasting memory that many fans have during the lengthy absence of Championship football.

If Millwall can secure a big win at Deepdale, it could massively raise morale ahead of a highly-congested festive period once the league resumes in mid-December.

Millwall vs Wigan Athletic – 10th December 2022

That leads quite nicely onto Millwall’s home fixture against Wigan Athletic, which is the Lions’ first match back after the World Cup.

Rowett’s men are fairly fortunate that, once they return from the international break, they’ll only have home and local away matches. In fact, the furthest Millwall with have to travel in December 2022 is 40 miles to Luton Town’s Kenilworth Road on Saturday 17th.

That places an extra impetus on the Lions to pick up some positive results when the Championship resumes, starting with a home game against Wigan on 10th December.

They say absence makes the heart grow fonder, and it feels like this could certainly be the case with Millwall. If they can record a convincing win at Preston before the start of the World Cup, then an expectant crowd will surely pack out The Den when the Latics come down to London a month later.

West Brom vs Millwall – 1st April 2023

Many Millwall fans will have West Brom’s trip to The Den (22nd October 2022) circled in red on their calendars. After all, that match will mark Jed Wallace’s return to Bermondsey and his first match against the Lions since joining the Baggies on a free transfer.

However, Millwall’s trip to The Hawthorns will arguably be a much bigger match, given that it’s scheduled to take place at the start of April. It’ll likely kickstart both sides’ run-ins, which may be crucial for their respective hopes of a top six finish.

Just two points separated Millwall and West Brom in the Championship last season and there’s every chance that the gap could be equally as slender in 2022/23. Steve Bruce’s side have made some big moves in the transfer window already and will be expected to challenge for promotion, meaning that the Lions may need a result on April Fool’s Day if they’re to do the same.

Photo: Millwall FC