Blades boss comments on Millwall transfer target

SHEFFIELD United manager Paul Heckingbottom has spoken out about the future of Millwall transfer target Oliver Burke.

Burke, 25, spent last season on loan at The Den, making 14 Championship appearances and scoring twice.

The Lions are keen to make his move permanent this summer, but the Blades boss has claimed that they’re yet to submit a bid for the Scottish forward.

“I have spoken to Gary and Burkey about it but he’s our player,” Heckingbottom told the media in Sheffield.

“Unless it makes sense, it’s pointless. I’m relaxed. There’s interest but no bid.”

“It was right for Burkey to go and play games, but he would have got more game time if he stayed with how it played out.”

Millwall manager Gary Rowett previously told NewsAtDen that “if Sheffield United decide that he’s not part of their plans, then of course he’s the type of player that we’d like to bring back in.”

The Lions had also been keen to bring former loanee Benik Afobe back to Bermondsey, but reports claim that he is set to join Belgian champions Club Brugge instead.

Photo: Millwall FC