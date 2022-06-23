Millwall travel to Cambridge United in Carabao Cup

MILLWALL have drawn Cambridge United in the first round of the Carabao Cup.
The Lions will travel to The Abbey for the first time since January 2003, where they drew 1-1 against the U’s in the FA Cup.
The fixture also presents a rematch of last season’s second round tie, where Millwall beat the League One side 3-1 at The Den.
The match will take place in the week commencing 8th August 2022.
Photo: Millwall FC
