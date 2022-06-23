Millwall transfer target set for Burnley move

DANIEL Ballard is reportedly in advanced talks to join Burnley on a permanent deal.

Ballard, 22, spent last season on loan at Millwall, playing 33 Championship games as the Lions went on to record one of the division’s best defensive records.

Gary Rowett didn’t hide the fact that the club were keen to bring him back to The Den next season, but The Athletic have reported that the Northern Ireland international is on the verge of joining Championship rivals Burnley.

They claim that the Clarets have agreed a fee with Arsenal and are in the final stages of concluding a deal, with the centre-back now scheduled to undergo his medical.

The report adds that Burnley manager Vincent Kompany played a big role in convincing Ballard to move to Turf Moor this summer. The Belgian is considered to be one of the Premier League’s greatest defenders, winning four league titles during his time at Manchester City.

Millwall are yet to complete their first signing of the summer, although NewsAtDen understand that the Lions are interested in signing George Honeyman from Hull City.

Photo: Millwall FC