Exclusive: Millwall target Hull City midfielder

MILLWALL are interested in signing George Honeyman from Championship rivals Hull City.

Honeyman, 27, came through Sunderland’s academy, making his Premier League debut for the Black Cats in 2016. He went on to make nearly 100 appearances for his boyhood club before joining the Tigers three years later.

Despite suffering relegation from the Championship in 2019/20, the midfielder was nominated for the League One Player of the Season award the following campaign. He was also named in the League One Team of the Season as the Yorkshire-based side won automatic promotion from the third tier.

Hull triggered a one-year extension in Honeyman’s contract in May 2022, but NewsAtDen understands that the Lions are keen to bring him to The Den this summer.

Millwall submitted a £1.5 million bid for Aberdeen’s Lewis Ferguson last weekend and are clearly determined to add extra depth in midfield following the departure of Maikel Kieftenbeld.

A versatile midfielder, Honeyman is capable of playing as a #10 or out wide. He’s often played on the right side of a 5-2-3 formation, indicating that he may be utilised in the front three if he joins the Lions this summer.

