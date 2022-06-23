Zak Lovelace to swap Millwall for Rangers

ZAK Lovelace is reportedly set to sign for Scottish Premiership side Rangers.

Lovelace, 16, joined Millwall from non-league outfit Glebe in 2019. After scoring 21 goals in 19 appearances for the Lions’ youth teams, he made his first-team debut in December 2019 at just 15-years-old, making him the club’s second youngest player.

The forward went on to make another four cameo appearances last season, receiving significant praise for his performances.

It was reported that beaten Europa League finalists Rangers were interested in bringing Lovelace to Ibrox, but that the youngster was yet to make a decision about whether or not he wanted to remain in Bermondsey instead.

However, Scottish football journalist Fraser Fletcher has claimed that he’s now ready to leave The Den and move to the Scottish capital when his registration at Millwall finishes on 1st July.

Gary Rowett previously told NewsAtDen that “Zak’s our player” and that the Lions have “tried really hard to show him the pathway to the first team”, but it now seems that his future lies north of the border.

Lovelace will start off in Rangers’ youth team rather than their senior squad.

Photo: Millwall FC