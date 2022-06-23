Jed Wallace joins West Brom from Millwall

WEST Brom have announced the signing of Jed Wallace on a free transfer.

Wallace, 28, scored six goals and provided 12 assists for Millwall in the Championship last season, finishing as one of the club’s top scorers in 2021/22.

The Lions offered Wallace a new contract to remain at the club, which manager Gary Rowett described as “a very very good deal”.

However, he gained significant interest as a result of his impressive performances, with the likes of Nottingham Forest and Cardiff keen on signing the forward.

Vincent Kompany’s Burnley emerged as late candidates to acquire his signature, but news broke on Wednesday afternoon that the winger was having a medical in the West Midlands ahead of a move to West Brom.

Wallace becomes the Baggies’ third signing of the summer so far, joining Jayson Molumby and John Swift at The Hawthorns. Steve Bruce’s side will undoubtedly be expected to challenge for promotion after a disappointing campaign last season.

Millwall will be looking to replace Wallace in the coming weeks, although they are yet to announce their first signing of the summer transfer window.

