Millwall’s Championship fixtures revealed

MILLWALL will kick off their 2022/23 Championship campaign at home to Stoke City.

The Lions will host Gary Rowett’s former side on Saturday 30th July before travelling to Bramall Lane the following weekend.

Boxing Day sees Millwall making the short trip to recently-relegated Watford, while a home game against Rotherham United will kick off 2023.

A visit to Blackpool will be the Lions’ penultimate game of the season, before finishing at The Den against Blackburn Rovers on the final day of the campaign.

Millwall’s 2022/23 Championship fixture list:

Sat Jul 30 – Stoke City (H)

Sat Aug 6 – Sheffield United (A)

Wed Aug 10 – Carabao Cup R1

Sat Aug 13 – Coventry City (H)

Tue Aug 16 – Swansea City (A)

Sat Aug 20 – Norwich City (A)

Wed Aug 24 Carabao Cup R2

Sat Aug 27 – Reading (H)

Tue Aug 30 – Burnley (A)

Sat Sep 3 – Cardiff City (H)

Sat Sep 10 – Sunderland (A)

Wed Sep 14 – Queens Park Rangers (H)

Sat Sep 17 – Blackpool (H)

(Sat Sep 24 – International Date)

Sat Oct 1 – Blackburn Rovers (A)

Wed Oct 5 – Rotherham United (A)

Sat Oct 8 – Middlesbrough (H)

Sat Oct 15 – Bristol City (A)

Wed Oct 19 – Watford (H)

Sat Oct 22 – West Bromwich Albion (H)

Sat Oct 29 – Huddersfield Town (A)

Wed Nov 2 – Birmingham City (A)

Sat Nov 5 – Hull City (H)

Wed Nov 9 – Carabao Cup R3

Sat Nov 12 – Preston North End (A)

Sat Nov 19 FIFA World Cup 2022

Sat Nov 26 FIFA World Cup 2022

Sat Dec 3 FIFA World Cup 2022

Sat Dec 10 Wigan Athletic (H)

Sat Dec 17 Luton Town (A)

Wed Dec 21 Carabao Cup R4

Mon Dec 26 – Watford (A)

Thu Dec 29 – Bristol City (H)

Sun Jan 1 – Rotherham United (H)

Sat Jan 7 – Emirates FA Cup R3

Wed Jan 11 – Carabao Cup R5

Sat Jan 14 – Middlesbrough (A)

Sat Jan 21 – Cardiff City (A)

Wed Jan 25 – Carabao Cup Semi-Final (1)

Sat Jan 28 – Burnley (H) / Emirates FA Cup R4

Wed Feb 1 – Carabao Cup Semi-Final (2)

Sat Feb 4 – Sunderland (H)

Sat Feb 11 – Queens Park Rangers (A)

Tue Feb 14 – Coventry City (A)

Sat Feb 18 – Sheffield United (H)

Sat Feb 25 – Stoke City (A)

Sun Feb 26 – Carabao Cup Final

Wed Mar 1 – Emirates FA Cup R5

Sat Mar 4 – Norwich City (H)

Sat Mar 11 – Reading (A)

Tue Mar 14 – Swansea City (H)

Sat Mar 18 – Huddersfield Town (H) / Emirates FA Cup Quarter-Final

Sat Mar 25 – International Date

Sat Apr 1 – West Bromwich Albion (A)

Fri Apr 7 – Luton Town (H)

Mon Apr 10 – Hull City (A)

Sat Apr 15 – Preston North End (H)

Tue Apr 18 – Birmingham City (H)

Sat Apr 22 Wigan Athletic (A) / Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final

Sat Apr 29 – Blackpool (A)

Sat May 6 – Blackburn Rovers (H)

Sat Jun 3 Emirates – FA Cup Final

Photo: Millwall FC