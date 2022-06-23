Thursday, June 23, 2022
News 

Millwall fixture release day – LIVE BLOG!

Alex Jones

WELCOME to NewsAtDen’s live blog for the 2022 Championship fixture release day!

Millwall will discover their schedule for the upcoming campaign at 9am this morning, with the new season due to kick off on the weekend of 29th July.

The Lions will face six new sides this season. Norwich City, Watford and Burnley were all relegated from the Premier League, while Rotherham United, Wigan Athletic and Sunderland were promoted from League One.

Gary Rowett’s side are also due to find out their Carabao Cup first round opponents at 2:30pm this afternoon, with one of 33 teams in the southern section awaiting them at the start of August.

