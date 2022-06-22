Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Jed Wallace to join Millwall’s Championship rivals

Alex Jones

JED Wallace is reportedly set to join West Bromwich Albion this summer.

Wallace, 28, is out of contract at Millwall this summer, although Gary Rowett told NewsAtDen that the Lions have offered him a “very very good deal” to remain at the club.

However, The Portsmouth News has now reported that West Bromwich Albion have won the race to sign the attacker on a free transfer.

The Baggies fought off a number of other suitors, including Vincent Kompany’s Burnley, newly-promoted Premier League outfit Nottingham Forest and Turkish Süper Lig side Beşiktaş J.K.

Wallace is apparently due to complete a medical this afternoon before signing his contract at The Hawthorns.

The deal will resolve one of the longest running transfer sagas in the entire EFL. While Millwall would “love him to re-sign for us”, Gary Rowett has been determined to move on from the situation as soon as possible, with the first-team squad returning for pre-season training this morning.

The Lions will now need to replace Wallace’s six goals and 11 assists that he registered in the Championship last season. A number of players have been linked with moves to The Den this summer, but the club are yet to announce their first signing of the transfer window.

