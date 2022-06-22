Millwall transfer target set for foreign move

BENIK Afobe is reportedly set to join Belgian Pro League outfit Club Brugge

Afobe, 29, spent last season on loan at Millwall from Stoke City. He finished as the club’s top scorer, finding the back of the net 13 times and providing a further three assists.

Gary Rowett confirmed that he would like to bring the striker back to The Den this summer, but that the Lions would face fierce competition from divisional rivals Watford and a number of other suitors who were keen to acquire his signature.

A report on The Athletic said that Stoke had given Afobe permission to speak to two European clubs and one in UAE, with a permanent move the most likely outcome.

They added that the former England youth international would be reviewing his options before making a final decision, which will apparently be a permanent move to Belgian side Club Brugge.

Brugge, managed by former Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion defender Carl Hoefkens, won the Belgian Pro League last season. It means that Afobe will be playing in the Champions League group stages in 2022/23 should the deal go through.

Millwall were previously interested in bringing Afobe back to Bermondsey on another loan deal, but those plans have seemingly now collapsed, meaning the Lions will have to look elsewhere for a striker.

The club are keen to bring another former loanee, Oliver Burke, back to The Den this summer, as negotiations continue with parent club Sheffield United.

Photo: Millwall FC