Millwall boss on potential deal for Oliver Burke

MILLWALL BOSS Gary Rowett has not ruled out a deal to re-sign Oliver Burke from Sheffield United.

Burke, 25, spent the second half of last season on loan at The Den, playing 14 Championship games and scoring twice.

The Lions are reportedly keen on bringing the forward back to Bermondsey, a rumour which has been partially fuelled by a video on the player’s Instagram story showing him in the gym while wearing a Millwall training top.

Rowett told NewsAtDen that a move for Burke could be on the cards if the Blades are willing to part with him this summer.

“Oli had a good time here last season. If Sheffield United decide that he’s not part of their plans, then of course he’s the type of player that we’d like to bring back in.

“It’s the level of player that we’d like to try and bring in this summer, and we’ll work incredibly hard to make that happen.

“It’s easy to look and say that we haven’t done much yet, but there’s been a lot of work behind the scenes that I believe will come to fruition in the next week.”

Photo: Millwall FC