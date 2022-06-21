Millwall boss on Jed Wallace’s contract decision

GARY Rowett is ready to begin pre-season preparations with or without out-of-contract forward Jed Wallace.

Wallace, 28, has been linked with a move to a number of clubs this summer, most recently Vincent Kompany’s Burnley.

Championship rivals West Brom have also been interested in acquiring his services, while Nottingham Forest, Cardiff City and Beşiktaş J.K. have all been touted as potential destinations in recent months.

Millwall have offered the winger a new contract to remain at the club, but Rowett has stressed that he will need to move on as soon as possible, with the players returning for pre-season training tomorrow.

Speaking to NewsAtDen, the Lions boss confirmed that the club have offered Wallace “a very very good deal.”

“At some point, he’s going to have to make a decision with what he wants to do with his future.

“My argument to that is that he’s a fantastic player. Of course we’d love him to re-sign for us, but at the same time we have to have our own plans and move forward how we want to move forward.

“We’d always be open to Jed re-signing,” Rowett added.

“He knows where we are, we know where he is, and we’ll work incredibly hard to push forward with the other plans that we’ve got.

“I’m sure Jed’s got lots of other offers. He’s been made a really good offer by us, just to show desperation and ambition to try and keep our best players.

“He has to make a decision essentially. He’s out contract at the club and his future is up to him.

“We’re back to tomorrow and we’ll have to start moving forward with what we’re doing.”

Photo: Millwall FC