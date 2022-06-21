Millwall keen on in-demand League Two midfielder

MILLWALL are reportedly interested in signing Jack Rudoni from AFC Wimbledon.

Rudoni, 20, joined the Wombles when he was released by Crystal Palace at age 11. After signing his first professional deal in 2019, he had two brief loan spells with Corinthian-Casuals and Tonbridge Angels before joining up with the club’s first team later that year.

The midfielder has since made 91 League One appearances across three seasons for the South Londoners, scoring 16 goals from either attacking midfield or out wide. He also won their Player of the Season award for 2021/22 after finishing as their top scorer.

Wimbledon’s relegation to League Two last season means that many of their star players, like Rudoni, are set to leave.

The Daily Mail have now reported that Millwall are “keen” to sign the midfielder, but that the Lions’ Championship rivals have seen bids worth more than £1 million rejected by Johnnie Jackson’s side.

The article claims that both Sunderland and Huddersfield Town have had offers turned down and are set for further talks with Wimbledon soon.

Millwall and Luton Town are also interested in acquiring his services, while Bristol City and Premier League outfit Southampton have submitted enquires.

The Lions are yet to complete their first signing of the summer, but submitted a £1.5 million bid for Aberdeen’s Lewis Ferguson over the weekend. The players are due back for pre-season training later this week.

Photo: Millwall FC