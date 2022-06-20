Millwall academy keeper earns Forest move

NOTTINGHAM Forest have announced that they’ve signed Ryan Hammond from Millwall.

Hammond, 18, signed a scholarship with the Lions in January 2022, but has since opted to join the newly-promoted Premier League side’s academy.

The goalkeeper signs a one-year deal with the Reds with an option for a further year, with the aim being to “provide competition in the academy’s goalkeeping department” according to the club’s website.

The youngster told Nottingham Forest’s official media channels “it’s an absolute pleasure to have signed for Nottingham Forest.”

“The history of the club is massive and I’m looking forward to settling in, getting to work and keeping clean sheets.

“I want to settle into the Under 23s, make myself one of the first names on the teamsheet and look to push towards the first team.”

Lead Academy Goalkeeping Coach Adam Skinner added: “We are delighted to go on a journey with Ryan, and feel he is a young goalkeeper with some strong attributes that we can help him develop.

“Ryan understands that it will be hard work from the very start, but with the right mentality we feel he can develop into a good goalkeeper.

“His physical presence, along with his ability to defend the goal are strengths of his game, and we hope to build on this as we go through the season.”

Photo: Millwall FC