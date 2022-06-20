On this day: Millwall sign Murray Wallace

ON 19th June 2018, Murray Wallace joined Millwall from then League One side Scunthorpe United.

The Lions put in an initial bid for Wallace that summer before activating his release clause shortly after. The fee was believed to be £900,000, making the defender one of the club’s most expensive signings.

Despite Millwall’s poor performances in 2018/19, which saw them narrowly avoiding relegation by just four points, the campaign is fondly remembered for the Lions’ FA Cup run. Wallace played a crucial part in helping Neil Harris’ side reach the quarter finals of that year’s competition, scoring the winning goal in two consecutive rounds against Everton and AFC Wimbledon respectively.

Despite occasionally facing significant injury issues during his time at The Den, Wallace has proven himself to be a crucial part of Millwall’s team, making 129 Championship appearances since joining the club.

His performances last season saw him awarded the Millwall Supporters’ Club Player of the Season award, playing an instrumental role in the Lions’ resilient back line. He kept 14 clean sheets in all competitions while also contributing in the final third, scoring six goals and providing one assist. This made him the club’s tied-third top scorer in 2021/22, as well as their highest scoring defender.

One of Wallace’s biggest strengths is his versatility, as he is able to play as both a centre-back or a wing-back.

Scott Malone, who usually occupies the left wing-back role, has praised the former Scottish youth international for his defensive qualities, claiming that “his performances this season have been outstanding, game after game” and have allowed him to play much further up the pitch than he usually would.

Photo: Millwall FC