Millwall need to break transfer record for Ferguson

Alex Jones

MILLWALL are reportedly ready to break their transfer record in order to sign Lewis Ferguson from Aberdeen.

The Lions submitted a £1.5 million bid for Ferguson, 22, who scored 16 goals in all competitions last season.

However, Aberdeen are apparently set to reject their offer, instead looking for at least double that amount.

The Scottish Sun have now reported that Millwall are ready “smash their transfer record” to bring the midfielder to The Den.

Millwall’s current record signing is Ryan Leonard, who signed from Sheffield United in January 2019 for £1.2 million.

SunSport claim that Lions boss Gary Rowett is “desperate to land the Scotland international after a string of excellent scouting reports” but that they face “stiff competition” to acquire his signature.

Watford saw a £2 million bid for Ferguson turned down by Aberdeen last summer, while Italian outfit Cagliari had been tracking him for 18 months and were ready to submit a £3.5 million offer before they were relegated from Serie A. Celtic and Rangers have also been interested in the midfielder and could offer him European football.

The Dons sold 18-year-old Calvin Ramsay to Champions League finalists Liverpool on Sunday morning, receiving a club record fee of £6.5 million for the defender.

Jim Goodwin’s side have already lined up Tranmere Rovers’ Josh Dacres-Cogley as their new right-back, and will need to find a replacement for Ferguson too should he leave Pittodrie this summer.

Photo: Millwall FC

