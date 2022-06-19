Burnley interested in Millwall forward

BURNLEY are reportedly interested in bringing Jed Wallace to Turf Moor.

Wallace, 28, is out of contract at Millwall this summer, although the Lions have offered him a new deal to remain at the club. The winger has claimed that he’ll make a decision on his future after getting married in Spain, but is yet to confirm whether or not he will stay in Bermondsey next season.

Cardiff City, Nottingham Forest and Beşiktaş J.K. have all been rumoured destinations for Wallace in the past, although West Brom have since become the favourites to acquire his signature.

However, The Sun’s Alan Nixon has now reported that Burnley will make a late attempt to bring him to Lancashire this summer.

The Clarets, who were relegated on the final day of last season after six years in the Premier League, appointed Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany as their new manager on Wednesday afternoon. He replaces Sean Dyche, who was controversially sacked in April after nine and a half years at Turf Moor.

Nixon claims that signing Wallace “would be helpful in case Kompany receives bids for Maxwel Cornet or Dwight McNeil”, who are both expected to leave the club following their relegation to the Championship.

Millwall will be keen to resolve Wallace’s future as soon as possible, with the players due back for pre-season training next week.

The Lions are yet to make a signing in the summer transfer window, although they have submitted a £1.5 million bid for Aberdeen’s Lewis Ferguson. They’ve also been linked with moves for Benik Afobe, Dan Ballard, Nathan Byrne and Elliot Anderson.

Photo: Millwall FC