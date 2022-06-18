Millwall submit bid for Scottish midfielder

MILLWALL have reportedly made a £1.5 million bid for Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson.

Ferguson, 22, joined the Dons from Hamilton Academical in 2018, going on to make 132 appearances in the Scottish Premiership over four years, scoring 27 goals.

He finished last season as Aberdeen’s top scorer, finding the back of the net 11 times in 37 games from midfield.

Midlands football reporter John Percy has reported that the Lions have submitted a £1.5 million bid for the Scotland international, who has previously been linked with a move to Celtic, Rangers, Fulham, Watford and Cagliari.

The transfer, should it go through, would break Millwall’s current transfer record of £1.2 million.

The midfielder attempted to leave the Pittodrie Stadium last summer, but Aberdeen blocked his departure, forcing him to stay for another campaign. After finishing 10th in the Scottish Premiership last season, the expectation is that Ferguson will finally move on this summer.

Percy has also reported that the Lions are keen on bringing Benik Afobe back to The Den on loan, with Gary Rowett and the striker himself both leaving the door open for a return after a successful stint in South London last season.

Afobe, 29, has also been linked with a move to Championship rivals Watford.

Photo: Millwall FC