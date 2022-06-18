Millwall transfer target linked with Watford move

BENIK Afobe, who spent last season on loan at Millwall from Stoke City, has been linked with a move to recently relegated Watford.

Afobe, 29, played 38 Championship games for the Lions, scoring 12 goals and providing three assists. He finished the campaign as the club’s top scorer.

Parent club Stoke have already made the striker available for transfer this summer, with freelance football journalist Pete O’Rourke reporting that Watford are keen to bring him to Vicarage Road.

The Hornets, who finished 19th in the Premier League last season, are looking to rebuild this summer after appointing Rob Edwards as their new manager.

Edwards, 39, guided Forest Green Rovers to the League Two title last season before leaving the Gloucestershire-based club in a controversial fashion in May 2022.

Watford still have a number of Premier League players on their books who will be determined to play top flight football next season, such as Emmanuel Dennis, who is linked with a move to West Ham.

Such a transfer could facilitate a move for Afobe, although the he would likely be offered more first team opportunities should he move to Millwall.

Lions boss Gary Rowett has already said that the club would be interested in another deal for Afobe, with the player himself saying that a permanent return to The Den is “definitely an option”.

Millwall are lacking depth up front and are understandably keen to bring in a striker as soon as possible. The players are due to return for pre-season training next week, and the club are hopeful of making one or two new signings before then.

Photo: Millwall FC